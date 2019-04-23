‘Concrete House’ extension completed by Daykin Marshall

This £340,000 project features a reconfigured ground-floor plan and in-situ concrete extension to a detached house. Made from a concrete mix using pulverised fuel ash (PVA) to reduce the cement content, the extension consists of a repositioned kitchen, study space, and TV and dining room.

The client wished to take full advantage of the extension’s south-east facing aspect, and so the concrete structure acts as a heat sink to prolong the daytime warmth into the evening, while its stepped form encloses a courtyard garden which is hidden from overlooking. Internally it is lined and insulated through a simple softwood timber-box structure.

Architect’s view

Our work enjoys playing with mass and solidity, and notions of longevity, so in-situ concrete, done well, was something we wanted to experiment with. Achieving a consistent, smooth finish for the concrete wall was the most technically challenging part of the design, as well as the biggest concern for the client. We worked closely with the contractor to build precise formwork, and developed an exacting specification for the mix and pour with concrete specialist David Bennett. Thirty per cent PFA was included in the mix as a portland cement replacement. This reduces the quantity of cement required and diverts PFA, an industrial waste product, away from landfill.

The concrete is strong and monumental, but also smooth like fine marble, ‘soft’ to the touch even like suede. It provides a powerful, yet calming, backdrop to the intense greens and delicate foliage of the garden – especially two beautiful mature trees, which have been carefully retained close by. The garden design was developed in collaboration with Sam Butler.

There was a wonderful moment in construction when the formwork was struck and the only element present above ground was the stepped concrete wall standing in space. Walking around this ‘screen,’ interior and exterior spaces were blurred, one being an inversion of the other. This feeling remains tangible after completion when looking or moving from inside to outside and back again through the stepped plan. The intensity is accentuated in the use of reflection through glazing and mirrors.

Mark Marshall, director, Daykin Marshall Studio

Client’s view

Our house is a rather austere 1950s property and Daykin Marshall Studio respectfully echoed this in an ostensibly simple yet powerful, and above all calm, design. The orthogonal concrete is juxtaposed against an informal mature garden and the contrast serves to enhance both. Precision in the detailing of what is ultimately a very restrained design was paramount, and the resulting balance adds to the overriding sense of tranquillity the extension lends to our house.

Ground floor plan