Case Study: Shelter From The Storm by Holland Harvey Architects

A homeless shelter centred around a community café and kitchen. This project features a welcoming palate of materials and colours to emphasise comfort and homeliness. Photography by Nicholas Worley.

Shelter From The Storm is the only non-government-funded homeless shelter providing temporary accommodation for the most vulnerable in London.

The brief was to convert a disused local store into a multipurpose building providing a 38-bed homeless shelter by night and community café by day, available for hire and intended to indirectly facilitate engagement with the homeless.



At the heart of the design brief was the question: ‘How can design improve the rehabilitation of the most vulnerable in our society?’

In that way, the design was led by the core philosophy of the shelter of sharing meals and cooking together as the starting point of a guest’s transformational journey in the shelter.

In response, we positioned the kitchen at the centre, with other spaces radiating out. Communal tables are arranged around the kitchen, meaning the volunteers making meals have a direct connection with those eating them.

Particular sensitivity was required for the experience of a new guest coming into the shelter. It was important to create a warm and protected environment for people who have likely had recent trauma.

Materials selection, scale, and sensitivity were key to creating a homely yet robust shelter that would stand the test of time.

The charity required the project to be delivered at speed and under a constrained budget. This required the design team to think creatively about how to source and use in-kind donations of materials and fittings to bring together the final result.

Jonathan Harvey, founding director, Holland Harvey Architects

Project data

Start on site February 2019

Completion May 2019

Gross internal floor area 399m²

Construction cost Undisclosed

Architect Holland Harvey Architects

Client Shelter From The Storm

Structural engineer Price & Myers

M&E consultant Hoare Lea

Quantity surveyor Ennismore

Project manager Ennismore

CDM co-ordinator Holland Harvey Architects

Planning consultant Planning Potential

Approved building inspector Quadrant

Main contractor Mica Projects

CAD software used Vectorworks

Predicted design life 15 years

Architect’s choices

Careful choices of materials and products were considered in order to align the design with the project’s social objectives. Engineered oak boards were laid throughout the main dining and social spaces to provide a sense of warmth, solidity and quality.

Warm, square ceramic tiles were chosen to emphasise the kitchen as a place of hearty home cooking, while also providing identity and robustness. The same format of tile was used in a number of other areas, changing the colour to provide distinction while maintaining coherence throughout the scheme.

Where lots of tiles were needed in the bathroom, we inverted the strategy to help reduce cost, using affordable white tiles paired with dark grout and sage green walls and cubicles.

Jonathan Harvey, founding director, Holland Harvey Architects

Specification

Informed by the shelter’s purpose, we set about developing a material selection that could help contribute to the charity’s work of empowering the homeless.

Guests that enter the space should feel at home, offered dignity, privacy and a sense of ownership wherever possible.

Shelters are often perceived by the homeless as part of ‘the system’, so finding a material palette that would avoid an institutional feel was paramount. Every design decision was highly sensitive and aimed to make the shelter feel welcoming and homely, treading a tricky line between domestic familiarity and commercial-grade robustness.

To do this we used a minimal palette of materials, carefully composed against a rough, exposed existing shell, an affordable way to offer a coherent and unified feel.

Wherever we made a new insertion we opted for robust, yet colorful, wall tiles offset against a warm timber floor and existing brick walls.

We worked with the supplier of the bathroom cubicles to detail a bespoke channel at their base to afford maximum privacy to the guests. We chose a composite aluminum and pine framed window and door system for a domestic finish to the interior.

Externally, burgundy aluminum frames give both a robust lifespan and an easy-to-identify entrance to the shelter, where signage could not be employed.

Jonathan Harvey, founding director, Holland Harvey

Selected products

Engineered oak boards

Havwoods

Zuna, Rustic , HW9504 Zuna, Rustic

Café, lounge, meeting, reception, counselling

havwoods.co.uk

Terracotta tiles

Grestec Tiles

Rubix, QRP37539, satin

Kitchen counter, walls and surrounds

grestec.co.uk

Green tiles to washrooms

Grestec Tiles

Cesano, YC5466

Shower cubicles, lower datum

grestec.co.uk

External tiles

Solus Tiles

5QNA349 Burgundy, Satin

Window surrounds externally

solusceramics.com

White tiles to washrooms

Solus Tiles

Bright 5HTR506

Washroom walls and cladding to vanity unit

solusceramics.com

Toilet and shower cubicles

Bushboard Washrooms

Sage BB325

Washrooms

bushboard-washrooms.co.uk

Kitchen safety floor

Altro

Altro Stronghold 30, Skyline K30332

Kitchen and wash-up area

altro.co.uk

Bathroom floor

Altro

Altro Aquarius, Swan AQI2012 LRV75

Showers and WCs

altro.co.uk

Small over-counter pendant lighting

Tala

Graphite pendant with Olbo bulb

Pendants over the kitchen tops

tala.co.uk

Globe pendant

Illumination.co.uk

Graphite pendant with Olbo bulb

Throughout café

illumination.co.uk

Washroom wall lights

Dyke & Dean

Ceramic angled wall light frosted

Washroom

dykeanddean.com

External windows

Rationel Windows

Rationel AURAPLUS

All external windows

rationel.co.uk