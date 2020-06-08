Case study: Rye Apartments by Tikari Works

With a shingle-clad façade and exposed CLT interiors, Tikari Works has create a sense of warmth and privacy in this housing scheme opposite Peckham Rye Park. Photography by Jack Hobhouse

The Rye Apartments is a development of 10 sustainable flats on a highly visible corner site opposite Peckham Rye Park in south London. A mix of one, two, and three-bedroom units are set in two blocks terminating an urban row.

Through careful analysis of privacy, daylight and neighbouring building forms the studio developed an architectural language which would complement the surrounding context and history. Through a process of transformation, the buildings share a sibling relationship with their neighbourhood and with each other, without relying on pastiche or obvious reference. This relationship is grounded by a concrete plinth, which extends the full length of the site and helps to resolve changes in site level while enclosing bicycle and bin storage spaces and providing shelter from the busy main road.

Externally, the buildings are clad in red masonry shingles. The materiality of the shingles helps to create a familiarity with the red and brown brick context, but at the same time the sculptural forms of the blocks and the intensive use of the shingles creates an urban composition that is simultaneously familiar yet new. This productive tension is enhanced through the play of fenestration across the façade as window openings cut through building lines and bend across eave levels to give the project its unique identity, bring daylight deep into the plan and add character to the internal spaces.

Ty Tikari, director, Tikari Works



Project data

Start on site October 2018

Completion February 2020

Gross internal floor area 880m²

Construction cost £2,000,000

Construction cost per m² £2,200

Architect Tikari Works

Client Tikari Works

Structural engineer Webb Yates

M&E consultant Syntegra

CDM co-ordinator MLM

Approved building inspector MLM

Main contractor Tikari Works

Acoustic consultant Syntegra

Planning consultant Barton Willmore

CLT subcontractor Eurban

Specialist crafts VT Construct

CAD software used MicroStation

Annual CO 2 emissions 15.78kg/m²

Predicted design life 50 years

Architect’s choices

Red masonry shingles from Petersen Tegl clad both the external walls and roofs of the project. The colour and texture of this material create a familiarity with the Victorian brick context, while the scale of the shingles and their continuity make for a building with a more sculptural presence.

A CLT frame is used for the superstructure and was chosen both for its ability to sequester carbon (227 tonnes) as well as for its efficiency in construction in terms of high tolerance, minimum waste and reduced time on site. The frame is left exposed internally to minimise follow-on trades while creating natural and welcoming spaces.

Specification

Emphasis was placed on designing an efficient building with the minimal amount of material, embodied energy and cost. At the core of this effort for efficiency was the cross-laminated timber (CLT) frame, which is exposed on all load-bearing and non-load-bearing walls and ceilings.

Within the CLT frame, delicate spruce joinery elements fill the structure to create spaces full of warmth and domesticity. Red quarry and terrazzo tiles punctuate these timber spaces, lining the bathrooms and hallways and draw together the inside and outside into a single unifying arrangement.

From the outset, sustainable thinking was integrated into the design, so that it could be reflected in the quality of the living environment. Large, daylit spaces are complemented with a limited palette of materials in order to minimise visual clutter and create an atmosphere which is calm, tactile, and comforting. In addition to numerous passive strategies for energy reduction, other energy-saving features are introduced, such as PV panels, whole-house heat recovery ventilation, and high-performance solar control glazing, all set within a super-airtight envelope. In addition, dry construction techniques are deployed throughout the project, allowing for ease of recycling or re-use of material at the end of the building’s life.

Selected products

Cross-laminated timber

Stora Enso

Visual-quality CLT

Structure

www.storaenso.com

Three-layer board

Binderholz

18mm three-layer spruce panels

Kitchen and internal panelling

www.binderholz.com

Shingles

Petersen Tegl

Cover tile c48

Cladding

www.en.petersen-tegl.dk

Quarry tiles

CTD

150 x 150 red quarry tiles

Hallway and bathroom floors and walls

www.ctdtiles.co.uk