Case study: Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre by FaulknerBrowns Architects

As part of their wider masterplan for Durham University, FaulknerBrowns has delivered this new three-storey facility that offers flexible spaces for teaching and learning. Photography by Jack Hobhouse

Designed by FaulknerBrowns Architects and delivered by Space Architects and Galliford Try, the building demonstrates the benefits of a collaborative approach to design and construction.

Central to the University’s 2017 masterplan was the provision of enhanced facilities to support an increase in student numbers, enable the adoption of new pedagogies, and to create facilities that could be shared by all students, rather than be aligned to specific faculties.



At the lower two levels, the Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre contains lecture theatres, seminar spaces and project rooms to support a wide range of teaching methods, clustered around a top-lit internal courtyard and café, which form the social and circulation hub of the building.

At the upper level, the pyramidal roof forms create a vaulted ‘learning commons’ containing a broad range of settings for focused, contemplative, active and collaborative learning. Each vault is topped with an asymmetric triangular rooflight and is lined in acoustic perforated plasterboard.

The roofs are finished externally in traditional standing seam zinc sheet to contrast with the tones of the brickwork below and to respond appropriately to the conservation setting

Project data

Start on site October 2017

Completion September 2019

Gross internal floor area 8,300m²

Construction cost £25 million

Construction cost per m² £3,012

Architect FaulknerBrowns

Executive architect Space Architects (for Galliford Try)

Client Durham University

Cost consultant Turner & Townsend

Structural engineer Buro Happold

M&E consultant Buro Happold (Cundall for Galliford Try, post-contract)

CDM co-ordinator Turner & Townsend

Approved building inspector Durham County Council

Main contractor Galliford Try

CAD software used Revit

Annual CO2 emissions 30.6kgCO²/m²

Predicted design life 60 years

Landscape architect Land Use Consultants (Oobe for Galliford Try post-contract)

Fire consultant Buro Happold

Planning consultant DPP

Acoustic consultant Buro Happold

BREEAM assessor Buro Happold

Dynamic flow modelling (people flow analysis) Buro Happold

Project manager Turner & Townsend

Architect’s choices

Randers bricks were selected for their colour in relation to the materials used on the adjacent listed college buildings, and the level of variation in shape, texture and colour that they provided.

Schüco curtain walling provided us with the flexibility to incorporate the various door, glazing and louvre requirements within a high-performance system and, critically, achieved the low pitch required for the opening rooflights.

Detailed life-cycle analysis carried out by Turner & Townsend compared the traditional seamed VM Zinc to zinc-faced composite and membrane alternatives among others and demonstrated significant benefits in maintenance requirements and whole-life cost.

Ian Whittle, senior associate, FaulknerBrowns

Specification

As well as addressing a sensitive context within view of a World Heritage Site, we felt that the building should have a timeless quality appropriate to the university’s standing and history. The palette of brick, zinc, curtain walling and fibre cement panels gave the visual ‘permanence’, consistency and simplicity of detailing required.

The buff bricks tone with the brick and stone of the adjacent St Mary’s College. A darker-grey brick was used on recessed elevations to more clearly articulate the distinction between the repeated modular forms. Its variations of shape and colour give an appropriate level of texture to the building’s façades which varies significantly with changing light conditions.

Windows and adjacent ventilation louvres were formed as single curtain walling elements and vary around the building to incorporate doors and other requirements within a standard module.

The tone of the fibre cement panels unifies the recessed windows, louvres and solid panels more cleanly and in larger modules than could have been achieved in zinc, and with a more natural appearance than alternatives such as aluminium.

Zinc was chosen for the roof as metal is frequently used on the surrounding colleges, and because detailed analysis demonstrated it was a cost-effective choice over its whole life.

Ian Whittle, senior associate, FaulknerBrowns

Selected products

Curtain walling/rooflights

Schüco

FW50+

All external glazed/louvred elements, doors, rooflights

schueco.com

Bricks

Randers Tegl

Hand-made facing bricks buff/grey

215 x 102.5 x 65mm

External elevations, elevations to internal courtyard

randerstegl.com

Standing seam zinc roof

VM Zinc

Quartz zinc

Roof

vmzinc.co.uk

Fibre cement rainscreen cladding

Rieder

Matt anthracite, smooth textured

Recessed panels to external elevations and elevations to internal courtyard

rieder.cc

Internal partitions

British Gypsum

british-gypsum.com

Ceilings

Armstrong, Ecophon, British Gypsum

armstrongceilings.com, ecophon.com, british-gypsum.com

Carpets

Interface

Net Effect

Teaching and learning spaces, upper floor circulation areas and offices

interface.com

Furniture

Orangebox, Frovi, Naughtone, Southerns Broadstock

orangebox.com, frovi.co.uk, naughtone.com, southernsbroadstock.co.uk