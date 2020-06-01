Case study: KH House by Delvendahl Martin Architects

In this extension to a Grade II-listed farmhouse Delvendahl Martin has used local natural materials, such as flint and oak, at the heart of its design. Photography by Tim Crocker

KH House is a residential project involving the extension of an existing Grade II-listed Berkshire farmhouse in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The client’s brief was to extend the farmhouse and create a living and dining space from which views of the river and landscape could be enjoyed.

Delvendahl Martin’s design of the extension emphasises the relationship with the surrounding landscape as well as with the existing building, creating a contemporary reinterpretation of a local vernacular. The introduction of an asymmetrically vaulted roof maximises views towards the river to the south while reducing the visual impact of the building on the approach from the north. The roof form makes reference to the agricultural building typology found in the immediate farm setting and in the wider region.

A deep flint wall along the north elevation of the extension provides protection and privacy to the living space within. In contrast, the glazed south elevation opens up to views over waterways. A structural framework of precast concrete profiles supports the roof and, in conjunction with the cantilevering roof overhang, provides both weathering protection and passive solar shading to the façade.

Internally, the exposed curved oak beams define the open-plan living area. An oak-clad kitchen with integrated sliding doors can be closed off from the rest of the space.



Eric Martin and Nikolai Delvendahl, partners, Delvendahl Martin Architects

Project data

Start on site January 2018

Completion January 2020

Gross internal floor area 135m²

Construction cost Undisclosed

Architect Delvendahl Martin Architects

Client Private

Structural engineer TZG Partnership

M&E consultant P3R Engineers

Quantity surveyor Romulus Construction

Project manager Tom Woolf

CDM co-ordinator BWA

Approved building inspector AIS

Main contractor Romulus Construction

CAD software used Vectorworks

Predicted design life 25+ years

Embodied/whole-life carbon 55 kgCO 2 /m² (incl. existing house)

Flint work subcontractor Mark Kennedy

Kitchen joiner Spa Bespoke Joinery

Copper roof subcontractor Eco Roofing

Architect’s choices

The precast concrete, flint and copper were selected following a thorough process of testing samples and 1:1 scale mock-ups.

In order to create a natural appearance, it was important that the flints were differently sized and randomly arranged across the wall, without any visible coursing.

In keeping with the overall desire to show the materials in their natural state, the oak beams and ceiling boards were left without applied finishes. The oak beams were rough-sawn and kiln-dried for several months to minimise deflections after installation.

The Vitrocsa window system was selected mainly for its minimal aluminium profiles and the large glazing areas it could support.

Stephanie Thum-Bonanno, project architect, Delvendahl Martin Architects

Specification

The primary materials of flint, precast concrete, oak and copper were selected for their tactility and robustness.

There was a desire to simplify the construction build-up as far as possible (no plasterboard was used in the project) and to express the primary structure through the exposed oak roof beams and precast concrete framework.

Locally sourced materials and labour were used wherever possible. The use of flint along the north elevation of the extension references the walls of the existing farmhouse and was constructed by a local contractor specialising in this traditional construction method. The exposed oak beams and ceiling boards, as well as the external decking boards, are all sustainably sourced.

Special attention was given to the detailing of the copper roof, which tapers at both ends in order to minimise the profile of the fascia. Projecting copper spouts direct rainwater away from the building. Over time, these materials will develop a natural patina that will help ground the project within the landscape of this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The careful selection and detailing of materials allows the extension to be contemporary while also sympathetic to the heritage and character of the listed farmhouse.

Stephanie Thum-Bonanno, project architect, Delvendahl Martin Architects

Selected products

Flint

Locally sourced

Random split flints and lime-based mortar

North elevation

Tilt and turn windows

Schüco

AWS 65 BS, powder-coated aluminium frames, RAL 7021, satin finish

North elevation

www.schueco.com

Granite

Stoneworld

Absolute black granite, flamed finish

Kitchen worktop; fireplace surround

www.stoneworldlondon.co.uk

Copper

KME

Untreated copper, TECU Classic

Roof

www.kme.com

Engineered oak floorboards

Waxed Floors

Double-fumed oak white engineered boards, planed and oiled, 20 x 245mm

Floor

www.waxedfloors.co.uk

Glazing system with sliding doors

Vitrocsa

TH+32 system, PPC aluminium frames, RAL 7021, satin finish

South, east and west elevations

www.vitrocsa.co.uk

Oak beams

Supplied by Carpenter Oak & Woodland

Rough-sawn, kiln-dried, sandblasted French oak. No applied finishes

Roof

Precast concrete

Sterling Services

Fair-faced, heavy acid-etched precast concrete

Ground floor deck, below-ground floor structure, south elevation, window sills and lintels, gutters

www.sterlingservicesltd.com