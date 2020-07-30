Case study: Holton Studios by Jonathan Hendry Architects

Phase one of Jonathan Hendry Architects’ Holton Studios provides six rentable working spaces inspired by the local vernacular of agricultural buildings in the village of Holton-le-Clay. Photography by David Grandorge

Our Holton Studios project is located in a small business park on the edge of the village of Holton-le-Clay near Grimsby in Lincolnshire. The building is the first phase, comprising six workspaces to let and forms the edge of what will eventually become a communal courtyard space for the community. The existing buildings on the adjacent site are long pitched-roof buildings, constructed in brick with concrete-tiled roofs and metal roller-shutter doors.

We wanted to create a building that found its language not only from the scale of adjacent buildings but also from a more agricultural typology. The plan of the building remains linear with a pitched roof, but the roof along the communal courtyard side of the building is cantilevered to create a covered public walkway along the building.



Each unit is lined internally with birch plywood sheets, giving a warm feel to the interiors in contrast with the fibre cement sheets used externally to clad the building. The main work space is vaulted and generously proportioned. Large, timber-framed windows with an opening casement for natural ventilation and a door for public access face onto the communal courtyard. The unit size has been designed so that each remains exempt from business rates. Internal party walls have been constructed to allow units to be interconnected with the minimum amount of disruption if a business requires a larger space.

Sliding galvanised panels with the same proportions as the fibre cement panels act as security shutters. Both end gables are clad in fine larch strips, stained red to make a transition between the surrounding red brick buildings and the semi-agricultural language of ours.



Jonathan Hendry, director, Jonathan Hendry Architects

Project data

Start on site October 2018

Completion March 2020

Gross internal floor area 370m2

Construction cost £368,000

Construction cost per m2 £994/m2

Architect Jonathan Hendry Architects

Executive architect Jonathan Hendry

Client Keyrent

Structural engineer Steve Gilman Design

Approved building inspector ELDC

Main contractor Timmins

CAD software used AutoCAD

Annual CO 2 emissions 30.3 kgCO 2 /m2 (per unit)

Predicted design life 100 years





Architect’s choices

The materials for Holton Studios have all been selected, with the exception of the stained larch, because they’re off-the-shelf products. We wanted to make a building with a semi-agricultural feel but also one that could be adapted easily in the future if requirements change.

Externally, the shift in materials was mainly driven by the building’s orientation. For example, the long, linear rear façade has been clad in Equitone, a ribbed, fibre cement board that creates depth across its surface when the light casts a shadow onto the ribs. The fibre cement board lining the public loggia is black and more light-absorbent, creating a space that is shaded and therefore muted and atmospheric. The gables are clad in larch with a Nordic Red stain finish. The colour was chosen to reflect the many red brick buildings around the site. Contrasting with the sheet materials, it also give the building a crafted, hand-made feel.

Jonathan Hendry, director, Jonathan Hendry Architects





Specification

The building is essentially a galvanised portal frame with a cantilevered loggia that has been over-clad internally and externally with standard-sized sheet materials. All of the sheets are mechanically fixed, so they can be removed with minimum disruption to the fabric of the building. Internally, party walls dividing the studios have been constructed using jumbo metal studs sheathed in several layers of acoustic and fire board and then veneered with sheets of birch-faced ply. Again, this allows openings to be formed within the party walls so that studios can be interconnected if required.

The timber windows and door facing what will eventually become a central triangular courtyard filled with acer trees are made from Accoya acetylated wood. This was chosen for its longevity and resistance to rotting. In contrast with the softer-looking timber, the external shutters and rear access door are made from galvanised sheet steel.

Internally, the studio spaces follow the vaulted line of the portal roof. They are disproportionally tall, making them feel spatially generous. The timber lining gives the interior a soft, warm ambience in contrast with the utilitarian feeling of most parts of the exterior.

Jonathan Hendry, director, Jonathan Hendry Architects

Selected products

Corrugated roof

Kingspan

Sinusoidal roofing, 100mm-thick, Silver Metallic

www.kingspan.co.uk

Façade cladding

Equitone

Equitone Linea in colour LT20 Pebble,

Equitone Natura in Obsidian

www.equitone.com

Facade cladding ends

Timber slats, finished with OSMO Nordisch Rot Deckend stain

Rooflight

Kingspan

Day-lite Upstand in Silver Metallic finish

www.kingspan.co.uk

External doors

Galvanised steel