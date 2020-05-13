Case study: Bumpers Oast by ACME

A nod to the traditional Kent oast house, this four-bedroom home was built with a timber frame and the expertise of local trades and craftsmen. Photography by Jim Stephenson

ACME has reimagined the traditional oast house form to create a new home within the rolling landscape and apple orchards of Kent. Bumpers Oast is a 21st century house closely based on the distinctive local vernacular houses used to dry hops.

Five shingle-clad towers rise up a former apple orchard, creating a low-energy contemporary home. The property has been created for a family that moved to Kent 10 years ago and fell in love with the intimacy and idiosyncrasies of living in these circular spaces.

The proportions of the tower roundels were based on traditional oast house geometries but stand slightly apart from one another, creating views inwards and outwards. Each houses the more private functions of a home, such as bedrooms and bathrooms. Between them is a triple-height central space that opens out to the orchard and forms the heart of the house.

Traditional oast houses are brick turrets with shingle-clad timber roof cones. In order to create a very low-energy house, it was decided to construct the entire building as a highly insulated timber structure.



Friedrich Ludewig, director, ACME

Show Fullscreen

Project data

Start on site November 2012

Completion June 2019

Gross internal floor area 230m2

Construction cost £890,000

Construction cost per m2 £3,870

Architect ACME

Client Private

Structural engineer AKT II

M&E consultant Furness

Environmental consultant Etude

Building control Wilkinson Construction Consultants

Planning consultant Barton Willmore

Main contractor Harry Barnes

CAD software used AutoCAD

Annual CO 2 emissions 14.22 kg/m2







Show Fullscreen

Architect’s choices

The curvatures of the rooms meant we needed to use finishes and fittings able to deal with the geometry.

Initially, we were worried we wouldn’t be able to build a curved kitchen within budget and considered making it out of faceted straight cabinets to avoid highly bespoke and expensive units. However, the client found a local joiner with extensive experience working with ply and wanted to carry through the vision of fabricating the joinery with curved fronts. The kitchen units are built up with a birch ply carcass, while recycled oak sleepers were used for the cabinet doors and drawers.

The material palette throughout the house was designed to transition from cooler, hard materials to softer wood tones as you move upwards into the higher, more private spaces. We wanted to maintain a neutral range of finishes, including birch ply, polished concrete and warm oak.

Micro-cement was used on some walls and bathroom floors to mirror the quality of the polished concrete floor and because it could easily be applied to the fluid geometry of the interiors.

Small, circular mosaic tiles were selected for the walls of the downstairs bathroom in the same grey tones of the concrete floor, giving them a monochromatic surface with a variation in reflectivity.

Lucy Moroney, project architect, ACME

Show Fullscreen

Specification

Kent-style tiles in eight shades were used to create the exterior skin, slowly fading from dark red at the base to orange in the centre and blue towards the sky. We considered the colours carefully to bring the project into harmony with its context and to make them appear intrinsic to the materials, rather than applied.

Instead of using a glazed finish, we used a mix of tiles treated with an engobe finish – a type of clay slip. The blue-grey tiles at the peak were given a semi-gloss effect. This results in a slight sheen, which absorbs and reflects the light differently across the variations in colours.

Kent is known for its peg-tile, a plain type with a third central peg, which facilitates the cladding of the otherwise complex geometry of the cone shape. Laying the tiles relied heavily on traditional local craft skills to create smooth transitions from the rectangular tiles of the cylinders to increasingly tapering shapes for the cones, and to work with a flat tile rather than the more traditional, slightly curved Kent tile. We collaborated closely with the roofers, who were comfortable working from our co-ordinated pattern drawings, as it is common practice in Kent to create geometric grids or monograms on tiled roofs.

Lucy Moroney, project architect, ACME





Selected products

Joinery

Masson Joinery

Bespoke

Stairs, wardrobes, built-in bedroom furniture

massonjoinery.co.uk

Joinery

Wood Works Brighton

Bespoke built-in furniture

Kitchen, study, utility room

woodworksbrighton.co.uk

Plain clay tiles

Tondach (Wienerberger)

Engobe plain tile, 190 x 280mm

External façade

tondach.at

Roofing and lead works

Swift Roofing Services

Bespoke

Roof

swiftroofingservices.co.uk

Concrete flooring

Contemporary Concrete Floors

Power-floated concrete flooring

Throughout

contemporaryconcretefloors.co.uk

Floor

Havwoods

Oak herringbone

First and second floors throughout

havwoods.co.uk