Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Coffey architects apartment block ©tim soar (16)

Case study: Apartment Block by Coffey Architects

4 August, 2020

Coffey Architects has transformed this apartment with inefficient floor plan into a highly crafted home. Photography by Tim Soar

Do you want to keep reading?
Register to read a limited number of free articles every month

Subscribe today and get access to:

  • Up-to-the-minute industry news
  • Competitions & tender opportunities
  • In-depth building studies
  • Technical details and drawings
  • Latest regulatory and legislative updates

 

Architects Journal

Already a subscriber? Login here or activate your digital account