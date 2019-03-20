Carmody Groarke’s copper-clad Windermere Jetty Museum finally unveiled

The Windermere Jetty Museum has been unveiled ahead of its public opening this Saturday (23 March).

‘Unveiling’ is a relative term with a curtain of mist-like rain hanging overhead, but Carmody Groarke’s largest project to date comprises a punchy clutch of dark shed-like forms at first view, clustered on the eastern bank of Lake Windermere.

The museum ‘of Boats, Steam and Stories’, to give it its full title, is based around a collection of approximately 40 boats, originally collected by George Pattinson and all associated with Lake Windermere. They range from 18th-century skiffs to 19th-century luxury steam yachts and 1980s speed boats, and include one of the oldest mechanically powered boats in the world – which spent 60 years at the bottom of nearby Ullswater lake – as well as a flat-bottomed rowing boat used by Beatrix Potter for fishing. The museum tells the story of 200 years of boats, boating and boat-building in the Lake District and the related technical, social and industrial development around this.

Show Fullscreen Windermere jetty architecture images. photographer christian richter high res (10)

These craft were previously displayed in the Windermere Steamboat Museum, which previously sat on the site and was built around a working wet dock used for gravel extraction from the lake. By the 2000s, this earlier museum had fallen into disrepair, with its building and collections gradually ‘reclaimed by the weather and the lake’ as Carmody Groarke director Andy Groarke describes it.

After the collection was taken into the care of the Lakeland Trust, the architect won a competition for a new museum building in 2011. The project secured a major National Lottery grant of over £13 million and was originally intended to open in October 2015, but a combination of factors including planning have slowed the whole project up – perhaps inevitable given the museum sits both in a National Park and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Carmody Groarke’s original design has largely remained the same. Its granular series of six steel-framed shed-like forms breaks down the bulk of a building that needs to house and conserve up to 40 craft, as well as echoing the boat sheds that dot the lake’s shores.

The central shed sits around the original wet dock, its form stepping out into the lake – which means working craft can steam directly into the museum.

Show Fullscreen Windermere jetty architecture images. photographer christian richter high res (3)

Around this, five other ‘sheds’ are arranged: an entrance/orientation space to the east off the forecourt; a block with administration, WCs and plant to the north-east; a café to the north; and the galleries to the south. Detached from the other volumes, a conservation workshop spins off at an angle to the south-east, where visitors can watch the ongoing conservation of boats in the collection.

Aside from the elongated wet-dock structure, the other ’sheds’ describe squares on plan – each with a central ’nave’ space, with on either side an internal ’support’ space and an exterior protected space under the overhang of the roof – a useful sheltering threshold around the building given the changeable weather of the Lakes. Thus the café has its kitchen to one side and a terrace for café tables to the other, while the main gallery has a conservation gallery alongside, with an exterior space where a boat can be drawn up underneath.

These overhangs also create distinctive forms, giving the buildings highly sculpted – and Instagrammable – silhouettes, which frame views across and along the 10-mile-long lake – England’s largest. Carmody Groarke points to local vernacular and architectural references for these overhangs, such as the wide eves of Broad Leys, the house CFA Voysey designed further up the lakeshore. But the exaggerated cantilevered soffits have an almost jokey imbalance to them and contribute to a bold graphic form-making. This is underpinned by an edited use of materials characteristic of the practice’s work – from the Filling Station project to its Highgate House.

Show Fullscreen Outside the new museum, windermere jetty (1)

In addition, a series of new jetties have been built out into the lake, further knitting the museum to the water, allowing visitors to sail on one of the museum’s fully-restored steam launches as well as enabling the regular lake cruise boats to dock. Indeed over three-quarters of the museum’s anticipated 100,000 annual visitors are expected to arrive by water.

The main design change since the competition win has been to drop the planned stainless-steel cladding – intended to reflect and merge with the light of the water – in favour of copper. ‘We realised nothing is stainless in the Lake District,’ says Groarke. After multiple model testing and material experimentation with Arup, a semi-oxidised dark brown-hued finish to the copper was decided upon; its patina the equivalent of 15 years weathering. While this chimes at present with the area’s traditionally black creosoted boathouses, it will eventually weather to an uneven verdigris, closer to the greens of the trees, lichen and slate on the banks. Inside materials are again kept to a relatively minimal but warmer palette of polished concrete floors and Douglas fir boarding, which becomes Eucalyptus where the timber is in contact with water: as with the mighty 9m-high doors to the wet dock.

Show Fullscreen General view, exhibition gallery, windermere jetty

For heating, the museum uses water source heat pumps, taking advantage of the fairly constant 6°C temperature of the lake water even in winter. Outside, hard-surfaced groundworks have been kept to a minumum, with concrete slipways and tarmac for vehicle access, interspersed with permeable areas of Westmorland slate waste and a reed bed receiving rainwater runoff and providing attenuation, filtering and returning water back to the lake.

The Windermere Jetty Museum has an engaging bluffness in its materials and forms. While this would perhaps look a bit crude and simplistic in many settings, here against the constant visual call of the landscape, it is well-judged. The architecture leaves the poetics to the surrounding landscape – and the delicacy of detail to the boats it contains. The buildings have a big-boned, work-a-day aesthetic that perfectly reflects with a museum that is part workshop, part working boathouse.

Show Fullscreen 226 139 20 00