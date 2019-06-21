Carmody Groarke completes see-through ‘shield’ over Mackintosh’s Hill House

The transparent chainmail structure was designed to protect Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Hill House during its restoration

After six months on site, London-based architect Carmody Groarke has completed the construction of a giant box over Mackintosh’s domestic masterpiece.

Considered the architect’s most famous work after the Glasgow School of Art, the Category A-listed Hill House is sited in Helensburgh, Scotland and was originally built for publisher Walter Blackie in 1902.

Hill House is a 20th-century Scottish tower house, characteristic for its slate roofing, roughcast walls and lack of ornamentation.

The project essentially consists of a wrap-around ‘porous cage’ which enables the crumbling structure inside to remain visible in the landscape while restoration work takes place – maintaining access to the house for visitors and protecting it as an ‘artefact’.

The new museum’s walls are covered entirely with a stainless steel chainmail mesh. According to the team, the chainmail structure will help Hill House ‘to dry out after more than a century of absorbing rain’, and paves the way for further conservation work, thought to take up to 15 years.

The steel frame of the structure is cross-braced and grounded with minimum impact on the existing terraced-garden landscape.

Visitors are able to use raised walkways to see Hill House ‘from a new angle while offering views over the Clyde estuary’. Visitor facilities are housed in a standalone timber building.

Backed by the National Trust for Scotland, the giant box is billed as the first of its kind. The house was gifted to the trust in 1982 but it has suffered from decades of extensive moisture ingress aggravated by its exposed coastal positioning, and its long-term survival had been under threat.

Carmody Groarke landed the job in 2017 following a contest in which it beat Denizen Works. Work began onsite at the end of 2018.

Project data

Start on site December 2018

Completion May 2019

Client National Trust for Scotland

Architect Carmody Groarke

Principal designer Gardiner & Theobald

Structural engineer Price and Myers

Building services Irons Foulner

Cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald

Project manager Gardiner & Theobald

Main contractor Robertson Construction

Form of contract and/or procurement Scape Venture

