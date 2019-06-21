Unsupported browser

FIRST LOOK

Carmody Groarke completes see-through ‘shield’ over Mackintosh’s Hill House

21 June, 2019 By

01 hillhouse johan dehlin

Source: Johan Dehlin

  • 01 hillhouse johan dehlin

    Source: Johan Dehlin

  • 02 hillhouse johan dehlin

    Source: Johan Dehlin

  • 03 hillhouse johan dehlin

    Source: Johan Dehlin

  • 05 hillhouse johan dehlin

    Source: Johan Dehlin

  • 06 hillhouse johan dehlin

    Source: Johan Dehlin

  • 08 hillhouse johan dehlin

    Source: Johan Dehlin

  • 13 hillhouse johan dehlin

    Source: Johan Dehlin

  • 15 hillhouse johan dehlin

    Source: Johan Dehlin

  • 24 hillhouse johan dehlin

    Source: Johan Dehlin

  • 32 hillhouse johan dehlin

    Source: Johan Dehlin

  • 34 hillhouse johan dehlin

    Source: Johan Dehlin

  • 36 hillhouse johan dehlin

    Source: Johan Dehlin

  • Helensburgh

    Hill House, Helensburgh

    Source: Image by Jeremy Atherton

  Construction work is now underway at the hill house

    From left to right: Andy Groarke, architect, Carmody Groarke; Fritha Costain, business manager, Glasgow and West, National Trust for Scotland; Peter Porteous, business team leader, Scape Group; Ruth Currie, granddaughter of Walter Blackie who commissioned Hill House; Ed Parry, managing director, Robertson Central West; Richard Williams, general manager, Glasgow and West, National Trust for Scotland.

  Carmody groarke hill house external south east

    Render: South east external view

    Source: Carmody Groarke

  Carmody groarke hill house south elevation

    Render: South elevational view

    Source: Carmody Groarke

  Carmody groarke hill house walkway view

    Render: Walkway view

    Source: Carmody Groarke

  226 250 p 20 01 ground floor plan edit

    Ground floor plan

    Source: Carmody Groarke

  226 250 p 20 02 first floor plan edit

    First floor plan

    Source: Carmody Groarke

  226 250 p 20 03 second floor plan edit

    Second floor plan

    Source: Carmody Groarke

  226 250 p 20 04 walkway plan edit

    Walkway plan

    Source: Carmody Groarke

  226 250 p 40 01 proposed south elevation edit

    South elevation

    Source: Carmody Groarke

  226 250 p 30 00 sections 01 edit

    Long section

    Source: Carmody Groarke

  226 250 p 30 00 sections 02 edit

    Cross-section

    Source: Carmody Groarke

  • Comment

The transparent chainmail structure was designed to protect Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Hill House during its restoration 

After six months on site, London-based architect Carmody Groarke has completed the construction of a giant box over Mackintosh’s domestic masterpiece. 

Considered the architect’s most famous work after the Glasgow School of Art, the Category A-listed Hill House is sited in Helensburgh, Scotland and was originally built for publisher Walter Blackie in 1902.

Hill House is a 20th-century Scottish tower house, characteristic for its slate roofing, roughcast walls and lack of ornamentation.

The project essentially consists of a wrap-around ‘porous cage’ which enables the crumbling structure inside to remain visible in the landscape while restoration work takes place – maintaining access to the house for visitors and protecting it as an ‘artefact’. 

The new museum’s walls are covered entirely with a stainless steel chainmail mesh. According to the team, the chainmail structure will help Hill House ‘to dry out after more than a century of absorbing rain’, and paves the way for further conservation work, thought to take up to 15 years. 

05 hillhouse johan dehlin

The steel frame of the structure is cross-braced and grounded with minimum impact on the existing terraced-garden landscape.

Visitors are able to use raised walkways to see Hill House ‘from a new angle while offering views over the Clyde estuary’. Visitor facilities are housed in a standalone timber building.

32 hillhouse johan dehlin

Backed by the National Trust for Scotland, the giant box is billed as the first of its kind. The house was gifted to the trust in 1982 but it has suffered from decades of extensive moisture ingress aggravated by its exposed coastal positioning, and its long-term survival had been under threat.

Carmody Groarke landed the job in 2017 following a contest in which it beat Denizen Works. Work began onsite at the end of 2018.

226 250 p 20 01 ground floor plan edit

Project data

Start on site December 2018
Completion May 2019
Client National Trust for Scotland
Architect Carmody Groarke
Principal designer Gardiner & Theobald 
Structural engineer Price and Myers
Building services Irons Foulner
Cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald
Project manager Gardiner & Theobald
Main contractor Robertson Construction
Form of contract and/or procurement Scape Venture

226 250 p 30 00 sections 01 edit

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

