Building study: Chadstone Link by Make Architects

Chadstone, a vast, 210,000m² shopping mall deep in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs, has been feeding Australia’s seemingly insatiable consumerist appetites for nearly six decades. It is both the largest shopping mall in the southern hemisphere and one of the oldest, with a turnover in 2019 of more than AU$2.3 billion – a figure roughly equivalent to the annual GDP of the Solomon Islands, and nearly half-a-billion more than the 2018 turnover of Europe’s largest shopping mall, Westfield London.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the torrent of people and money flowing into the mall has reduced to a trickle, bringing an eerie period of calm to this retail behemoth after 60 years of near-constant growth and adaptation. Make Architects’ Chadstone Link project for commercial real estate giant Vicinity Centres is part of the latest stage in this history, a covered pedestrian connection between the new Hotel Chadstone and an accompanying office tower, and the shopping mall’s ‘luxury’ wing.



This latter is a combination of made-over Crystal Palace Po-Mo and a new, two-storey ‘galleria’ style section that, despite a smattering of chairs by mid-century Australian furniture designer Grant Featherston, does its best to erase the already blurry line between shopping mall and airport. Here, 6m-high shop fronts for status brands from everywhere and nowhere float between glazed roof and glistening tile in the high-sheen placeless-ness of a duty free store – comfortingly familiar, perhaps, for the wealthy clientele it hopes to attract. The hotel, on the other hand, is the mall’s dark foil, a vase-like extrusion clad in the kind of reflective smoked glass normally seen hurtling through rush hour traffic with a private police escort.

The hotel and mall form the backbone of what Chadstone is now calling its luxury precinct – a duet to late aviation age consumerism, aimed squarely at attracting not only Australian shoppers, but international ones too. The shopping centre is close to two universities in Melbourne’s east and its management has expressed a desire to cater to well-off students from China, who, together with their visiting families, have helped to drive a luxury shopping boom in Australia.

Make Architecture’s pedestrian link, then, has to do much more than keep the rain off while people move from A to B. As the architects put it, the link helps form the ‘front door’ for visitors to the luxury precinct. To do this convincingly, it must stitch together a disparate array of buildings and functions that don’t necessarily resonate with luxury.

The new hotel complex sits to the south of the mall and an existing multistorey carpark. To connect hotel with mall, the link must negotiate a roughly three-storey drop, traversing a big, blank box to the west and expansive car parking to the east, with as little physical friction or experiential dissonance as possible for idling guests.

The need to build on top of the existing car park meant a lightweight structural solution was necessary. The architects also wanted to explore something a little more environmentally friendly than a hermetically sealed, air-conditioned tube. They opted for a series of intersecting glulam arches in whitewashed Italian larch (by Make’s accounting, a less carbon-intensive option than steel), staggered down the sloping site to form a rib-vaulted tunnel that is open at the sides. This allows for natural ventilation and views out, while an ETFE membrane stretched across the apex of the arches provides some protection from the elements.

The resulting roofline forms a consistent 15m-high datum, spanning from the front terrace of the hotel to just above the arched entryway to the shopping mall and its barrel-vaulted glass atria. It’s a neat fusion of geometry and scales that also creates some unforgettable spatial drama.

The architects say this is entirely unintentional but catching the link’s ascending travelator feels oddly like floating up through the nave of a Gothic cathedral. In daytime, the ETFE ceiling casts a diffuse natural light that accentuates this sensation of being en route through God’s transit lounge.

There are also small moments of surprising, almost civic generosity. In the unlikely event keen shoppers decide to take the stairs that run alongside the link’s two travelators, they can enjoy a moment’s respite from the climb on seats set into each landing. These are clad in bluestone tiles and nestle into the link’s verdant fringe of native garden. Bluestone is the hard-wearing material of choice for public architecture in Melbourne, but this robust quality is offset by the fibre cement sheet cladding of the adjacent balustrades. When I visited, one already had a hole kicked in it.



Once the plants are established, they will help soften and obscure the brutish setting between multi-storey car park and mute concrete box. From the terrace at the top of the stairs, though, views north across the car park and the vast mall beyond will remain.

Here, you can roughly discern Chadstone’s various stages of development. The fabric of the original mall is invisible, but much of the architecture from the 1980s onwards is still there – Post-Modernist glass vaulting, New Urbanist open-air ‘high streets’, airport luxe and the parametrically-generated, molten disco ball of the mall’s recently refurbished northern end, now crowned by a glass gridshell roof.

On the other side of the car park, immediately adjacent to the Chadstone Link, there’s even a brand new bus exchange, Chadstone’s belated attempt to address its persistent dependency on the private automobile. The 1960s suburban shopping mall is still there, even if its architecture isn’t.

The link is the latest episode in this long history of innovation and atavism. It’s a gesture towards a healthier, more sustainable retail urbanism, built quite literally on top of an endoskeleton of 20th-century fossil fuel infrastructure – only this time the shoppers were supposed to come via plane as well as car. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, what visitors there are might have the privilege of experiencing this oddly transcendent people-mover in quiet solitude. It’s likely not the sense of privilege the centre’s management was hoping for, but the architecture is no less remarkable for all that.

Maitiú Ward is an editor at Uro Publications and former editor of ArchitectureAU.com and editor-in-chief of Architectural Review Asia Pacific

Architect’s view

The Link at Chadstone shows how a partially open-air structure can perform a function required for a shopping mall whilst moving away from globally prevailing enclosed, air-conditioned and hermetic retail environments. The space is semi-external, providing a comfortable transitory space with natural air movement and without the need for mechanical cooling or ventilation, using passive shading throughout the year

A glulam structure, which has a structural design life of 50 years, was chosen as a low-carbon alternative to steel, providing approximately 1/6th the embodied energy for the same equivalent strength. 155m³ of Glulam used in the Link has the effect of directly storing the equivalent of 118 tonnes of CO₂ in the wood, while the production (cradle to gate) only produces 18 tonnes CO₂e. Thanks to the net storage effect, the link provides an active contribution to climate protection of around 100 tonnes CO₂e.

The glulam and tensile fabric were both prefabricated in factories, resulting in a quick and efficient build time, minimal material waste on site and, ultimately, less material going to landfill.

There is a simplicity to the glulam arch, which comprises a single repeating element with legs varying in size to transition changing site levels. This repetition allows for consistent detailing and an elegant aesthetic, while the use of simple, demountable components means the structure is more readily able to adapt to future uses.

The design also makes use of the existing concrete car park structure below to reduce embodied energy in the foundation design. The addition of the white PTFE roof helps reduce heat build-up on the site, creating its own protected microclimate beneath. PTFE fabric repels dirt naturally and so requires minimal maintenance. Because the PTFE admits 38 per cent of ambient natural light along the full length of the link, artificial lighting, and thus energy consumption, has been kept to a minimum.

Jacob Alsop, project architect, Make Architects

Engineer’s view

The structure of Chadstone Link is comprised of three major components; the glulam and PTFE superstructure, the steel substructure and strengthening works to the post-tensioned concrete car park structure already occupying the site.

The superstructure is the most visible of the three components and consists of a series of Italian larch glulam portal frame arches tapering down from 15m in height near the mall entrance to 6m adjacent to the Hotel Chadstone entrance. The glulam sections are typically 1050 x 200mm in the upper arch, with the section reducing slightly as the legs approach the ground.

The structure is wind-governed, with the arches acting as portal frames in the across-wind direction and V-shaped steel circular hollow sections providing bracing along the longitudinal axis of the link.

Visible from the car park beneath the link is a web of steel beams that form the supporting platform for the glulam arches, stairs and travelators above. The purpose of this steel substructure is to translate the grid of the glulam arches above to the column grid of the existing concrete car park structure immediately below.

Two large 1m-deep I-beams rake upwards along the axis of the link, following the line of the existing car park column grid. These beams in turn support cantilevered steel outriggers picking up each of the glulam legs.

As much of the new link structure sits directly on existing concrete beams and slabs, a substantial regime of steel strengthening was required to the existing car park. These works required the fixing of steel beams and plates to the underside of the car park structure with more than 1,000 chemically anchored bolts.

Ben Howie, associate, Robert Bird Group

Client’s view

I am proud to say The Chadstone Link was designed and constructed within 12 months and, despite its needing to be operational ahead of the opening of Hotel Chadstone, sustainability in design, construction and operation was always front of mind. This is a critical metric against which we measured the project to ensure alignment with both Vicinity Centres’ sustainability strategy, and our aspirations for Chadstone as a leader in this space.

Whilst The Link is about connectivity in the physical sense, it is also a statement about connectivity to the environment – a walk through the vaulted structure induces a feeling of connection to the outdoors, sensations achieved through the considered use of a light-permeable roof, timber, and native planting. Authentic environmental connectivity requires a legitimate approach to sustainable implantation of the structure itself – the link’s primary structure is built from sustainably sourced glue-laminated larch timber with a design life of over 50 years, which in totality embodies over 100 tonnes of CO2, and is wrapped in a light-permeable PTFE roofing fabric with a design life of over 25 years. The structure is built to last, and critically is also designed in a manner that facilitates extension, relocation or repurposing to ensure it evolves along with Chadstone.

The way people shop and engage with retail is rapidly changing, and our core focus is for Chadstone to be ahead of that curve. In a small way, The link points to that – it is a study of an alternate and sustainable approach to design and construction which puts the quality of the built form, and thus the consumer, ahead of financial return, all while providing a great physical connection.

Damon Barbaresco, development manager, Vicinity Centres

Working detail

From the outset, environmental considerations have been central to the design of Chadstone Link. We wanted to embrace biophilic design to devise a structure that referenced nature but would also encourage people to enjoy the outside environment while at the same time being sheltered from Melbourne’s variable weather conditions.

This drawing shows how the glulam structure nestles within the existing carpark structure, enabling the stair and travellators to traverse the different levels. The stairs are of a generous width and integrated into the landscaping with pockets of seating. The simplicity of the glulam structure above ground belies the complex supporting structure below.

The open sides of the link optimise air movement, while rainwater runs straight off the PTFE roof into the planters sitting alongside the link edges. Further planting is included on the blank department store façade and along the car park edge to create visual screening.

The glulam is treated with an oil and white wash to provide protection from the elements and to enhance the aesthetic quality of the material.

The Sefar Tenara PTFE fabric results in high light transmission, yet blocks harmful UV rays, creating a bright but protected environment.

Jacob Alsop, project architect, Make Architects

Project data

Start on site March 2019

Completion November 2019

Gross internal floor area 1,110m²

Construction cost AU$12 million

Construction cost per m² £10,909

Architect Make Architects

Client Vicinity Centres

Executive architect Cera Stribley

Structural engineer Robert Bird Group

Mechanical NDY

Quantity surveyor RLB

Project manager Pomeroy Pacific

CDM co-ordinator Hickory

Main contractor Hickory Group

CAD software used Revit

Tensile fabric specialist Makmax

Glulam specialist Rubner Holzbau

Lighting designers NDYLight

Landscape architect Lat27

Hydraulics CJ Arms

Predicted design life 50 years