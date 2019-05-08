Unsupported browser

Bryden Wood completes 71-unit infill housing scheme in Forest Hill

8 May, 2019 By Lois Innes

churchwood gardens by bryden wood don lewis

Source: Don Lewis

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood don lewis

    Source: Don Lewis

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 01

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 13

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 02

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 14

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 21

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 05

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 20

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 03

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 06

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 15

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 07

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 08

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 16

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 17

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 10

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 11

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 09

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 12

    Source: Jocelyn Low

  • Site plan sketch

    Site plan sketch

    Source: Bryden Wood

  • Plan (block 3 & 4)

    Plan (block 3 & 4)

    Source: Bryden Wood

  • Typical ground floor plan

    Typical ground floor plan

    Source: Bryden Wood

  • Section (through block 3 & 4)

    Section (through block 3 & 4)

    Source: Bryden Wood

  • Elevation

    Elevation

    Source: Bryden Wood

Formed of nine cedar-clad buildings, Churchwood Gardens is a £14 million rental-only housing development integrated into a refurbished landscaped garden

Bryden Wood has developed a previously backland site with a design that utilises the 8,270m² plot’s sloped gradient in order to create a series of communal green spaces within a landscaped garden.

churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 14

Each unit is clad in red cedar timber shingles, designed to complement the leafy context in texture and colour. Internally, the dwellings have full-height feature windows, and decked areas and balconies that are designed to open out to the communal landscape without sacrificing privacy. 

churchwood gardens by bryden wood jocelyn low 15

Architect’s view

Rental accommodation, especially in London, isn’t known for its character or quality. So with Churchwood Gardens we had the opportunity to build a housing scheme that offered both. Though the site was a challenge, by embracing its unique aspects and working with a developer that wanted something beyond the norm, we’ve delivered housing with tranquility and individuality.

Paul O’Neill, director, Bryden Wood 

Elevation

Project data

Start on site September 2016
Completion December 2018
Gross (internal + external) floor area 8,270m2 
Construction cost £14 million
Construction cost per m£1,693
Architect Bryden Wood 
Client Loromah Estates
Structural engineer Bryden Wood
Civil engineer Bryden Wood
Building services Bryden Wood
Principal designer Pierce Hill Project Services
Landscape architect Davis Landscape Architecture
Fire engineer Jeremy Gardner Associate
Planning consultant Frost Planning
Main contractor Wicklow Projects 

