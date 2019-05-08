Bryden Wood completes 71-unit infill housing scheme in Forest Hill

Bryden Wood has developed a previously backland site with a design that utilises the 8,270m² plot’s sloped gradient in order to create a series of communal green spaces within a landscaped garden.

Each unit is clad in red cedar timber shingles, designed to complement the leafy context in texture and colour. Internally, the dwellings have full-height feature windows, and decked areas and balconies that are designed to open out to the communal landscape without sacrificing privacy.

Architect’s view Rental accommodation, especially in London, isn’t known for its character or quality. So with Churchwood Gardens we had the opportunity to build a housing scheme that offered both. Though the site was a challenge, by embracing its unique aspects and working with a developer that wanted something beyond the norm, we’ve delivered housing with tranquility and individuality. Paul O’Neill, director, Bryden Wood

