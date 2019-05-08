Bryden Wood completes 71-unit infill housing scheme in Forest Hill

Formed of nine cedar-clad buildings, Churchwood Gardens is a £14 million rental-only housing development integrated into a refurbished landscaped garden
Bryden Wood has developed a previously backland site with a design that utilises the 8,270m² plot’s sloped gradient in order to create a series of communal green spaces within a landscaped garden.
Each unit is clad in red cedar timber shingles, designed to complement the leafy context in texture and colour. Internally, the dwellings have full-height feature windows, and decked areas and balconies that are designed to open out to the communal landscape without sacrificing privacy.
Architect’s view
Rental accommodation, especially in London, isn’t known for its character or quality. So with Churchwood Gardens we had the opportunity to build a housing scheme that offered both. Though the site was a challenge, by embracing its unique aspects and working with a developer that wanted something beyond the norm, we’ve delivered housing with tranquility and individuality.
Paul O’Neill, director, Bryden Wood
Project data
Start on site September 2016
Completion December 2018
Gross (internal + external) floor area 8,270m2
Construction cost £14 million
Construction cost per m2 £1,693
Architect Bryden Wood
Client Loromah Estates
Structural engineer Bryden Wood
Civil engineer Bryden Wood
Building services Bryden Wood
Principal designer Pierce Hill Project Services
Landscape architect Davis Landscape Architecture
Fire engineer Jeremy Gardner Associate
Planning consultant Frost Planning
Main contractor Wicklow Projects
