Bell Phillips’ Southwark Park lakeside pavilion opens

The south London pavilion, part of a larger masterplan by Kinnear Landscape Architects, includes a café designed by Mizzi, park offices and public amenities

The pavilion in Southwark Park, completed last year by Bell Phillips Architects has opened following an interior fit-out by design studio Mizzi.

The building consists of a sculptural form that responds to the shape of the lake edge – three wings extend out into the park, creating triple-aspect views.

The single-storey pavilion sits between the boating lake, the former Oval cricket field and the CGP London art gallery (‘Lake Gallery’). It accommodates a café, park offices and public amenities to add to and improve existing facilities within the park.

The wing that overlooks the lake is longer than the others so as to provide expansive views over both the lake and Oval. The northern façade is angled in reaction to the location of the gallery and existing route to the Oval from Gomm Road.

Bell Phillips Architects’ pavilion was designed as part of a wider masterplan to revamp the park. This includes the redevelopment of the old nursery site and was granted permission by project-backer Southwark Council in 2016.

The architects landed the job in October the previous year following a competition organised by the council, and subsequently helped shape a brief for the building located in its key position within the 25ha park.

The park is home to the Grade II-listed Dilston Grove Gallery, designed by architects John Simpson and Maxwell Ayrton, which was built in 1911 and is one of the UK’s earliest examples of poured concrete construction. CGP Gallery, on the other hand, was founded in 1984 by the Bermondsey Artists’ Group and is also part of South Park Galleries.

The pavilion’s brickwork is finished in white, taking inspiration from the galleries.

Its exterior was completed last year, while Mizzi’s fit-out finished last month when the café opened. The official opening of the pavilion is expected to be in late March.

Architect’s view Our aim for the Southwark Park Pavilion was to create a distinct addition to the historic park, through our collaboration with local residents, and our attention to the existing qualities of the site, we believe we have done that. For us the pavilion is about excitement and delight, and we hope that future users can benefit for years to come. Hari Phillips, director, Bell Phillips Architects

Ground floor plan





Project data

Start on site April 2018

Completion July 2019 (pavilion), January 2020 (internal fit-out)

Gross (internal + external) floor area 317m²

Gross internal floor area 281m²

Form of contract and procurement route Traditional (JCT Intermediate 2011, two-stage tender)

Cost Undisclosed

Client London Borough of Southwark

Architect Bell Phillips Architects

Fit-out and interiors Mizzi

Structural engineer Built Engineers

Quantity surveyor Appleyard & Trew

M&E Hilson Moran

Form of contract or procurement GC Works

Landscape Architect Kinnear Landscape Architects

Main contractor Rooff

CAD software used MicroStation

Annual CO 2 emissions Unknown