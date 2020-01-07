Bell Phillips creates gateway to Coal Drops Yard, King’s Cross

The 220m² pavilion provides a public lift creating a connection between Granary Square and Lower Stable Street in London’s King’s Cross

Bell Phillips Architects completed the new public pavilion at the gateway to Coal Drops Yard early last year. The scheme, which completes the south-western corner of Granary Square, incorporates a café, public washrooms and public lift providing access between Granary Square and Lower Stable Street.

The single-storey pavilion, for developer Argent, sits within the King’s Cross masterplan and is just a short walk from King’s Cross station. It is located adjacent to the restored railway arches of Coal Drops Yard, providing a gateway to Heatherwick Studio’s conversion of the Grade II-listed coal drop buildings into a shopping centre. The pavilion accommodates a 105m² café operated by Sons + Daughters.

Show Fullscreen Kilo02950005 crop

Within the pavilion, spaces have been organised so that the secondary functions are deeper within the plan. The café’s southern façade sits adjacent to the historic ramp, creating a strong visual connection to the urban plaza. This façade has been constructed from cast iron, referencing the site’s industrial past. Its abstracted pattern is derived from the molecular arrangement of coal and reappears as a motif on the lift shaft.

Working closely with landscape architect Townshend, also responsible for designing the urban realm around the pavilion, Bell Phillips designed the roof of the pavilion to flow into the south-west corner of Granary Square. Hard landscaping and new planting create a seamless threshold between the two areas.

Camden Council approved Bell Phillips’ plans for the pavilion in 2017.

Show Fullscreen

Architect’s view The new pavilion has been designed to be a discreet and sensitive, yet delightful addition to the King’s Cross area. It provides valuable public facilities and strengthens the ties between Granary Square and Coal Drops Yard. Hari Phillips, director, Bell Phillips Architects

Show Fullscreen Site plan





Client’s view The redevelopment of King’s Cross has involved the interesting combination of restored historic structures around Granary Square and high-quality contemporary interventions. The Granary Square pavilion fits well within its setting and will contribute to the lively mix of offerings in the immediate area. Tom Callaway, senior development manager, Argent We couldn’t be more delighted to have found a home for Sons + Daughters at the Granary Square Pavilion. We’d always envisaged something simple and modern, with clean lines and lots of natural light, so feel quite lucky to be based within the pavilion. James Ramsden and Sam Herlihy, co-founders, Sons + Daughters

Show Fullscreen Axonometric of facade glazing





Project data

Start on site October 2017

Completion January 2019

Gross internal floor area 220m²

Gross (external) floor area 245m²

Form of contract or procurement Design and build

Construction cost Undisclosed

Architect Bell Phillips Architects

Client Argent

Structural engineer Price & Myers

M&E engineer Hoare Lea

Civil engineer Peter Brett Associates

Lighting designer Speirs & Major

Quantity surveyor Gardiner & Theobald

Landscape architect Townshend Landscape Architects

Principal designer representative BCAL Consulting

Approved building inspector Camden Council Building Control

Main contractor BAM

Cast iron fabricator FSE Foundry

CAD software used MicroStation