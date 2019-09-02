Beasley Dickson converts former pub into contemporary home in Deal

London-based Beasley Dickson Architects co-opted a lean-to annexe and service yard to amplify its two-storey family holiday home in the coastal town of Deal

A former pub in Deal, on Kent’s coast has been converted into a two-storey family holiday home by London-based Beasley Dickson in a contemporary refurbishment.

Having deep floor plates, 4m-high ceiling heights and small windows, the original building proved challenging to convert. A lean-to annexe and service yard to the rear of the property also needed to be brought back into use.

The ground floor level accommodates the main living space at the front of the house, previously the bar of the pub. This leads onto a dining space at the centre of the house divided off by a central stair, while the kitchen sits in the converted annexe at the rear.

The architects designed a series of timber joinery insertions to tie the spaces together. These include an entrance vestibule to the living room incorporating a bench, storage and coat hooks, providing a threshold from the street and a timber stair which runs through a spine wall within the house connecting the living room and dining with the first floor level.

The joinery and flooring are all formed from oiled English ash, unifying the aesthetic of the rooms.

To the rear of the property, an existing small outbuilding was retained to house the new kitchen. It has sliding, aluminium-framed glass doors, opening that corner of the house onto a small cobbled courtyard garden which was previously the service yard for the pub. This extension has been reclad in half-lap vertical timber boarding, selected for its resistance to the prevailing coastal conditions, while the roof is covered in splayed iroko slats.

The vertical boarding aesthetic of the extension is reflected in details of the ash stair and entrance vestibule. Rooflights are flush, and all glazing has minimal framing.

On the first floor, the bedrooms feature white-oiled pine floorboards. Furniture is formed from interlocking CNC-cut plywood.

Architect’s view The original public house was dark and cellular, exacerbated by vast ceiling heights. It was essential to tap into the language of a holiday home, a house that could adapt for small and large groups of every age throughout the year, allowing family rituals to take shape. The new stair needed to navigate the mass and height, to open the floor plan up and reintroduce a domestic scale. The solid ash stair was designed with a vertical rhythm to stride up through the space, breaching the spine wall connecting the house from front to back. The monopitch outbuilding houses the kitchen. The existing higher slab level was retained as a plinth, which defines the space from the dining room, but allows a convivial and inclusive atmosphere as meals are prepared. A 1.8m pivot door provides fire separation to the rest of the house. Sliding aluminium framed glazing dramatically opens the corner of the house onto the service yard, bringing the outside room into use. The sun tracks around the courtyard bathing the back of the house with afternoon light. There is a holiday personality throughout, nothing feels precious or fragile and rituals have started to evolve. Melissa Beasley and David Dickson, co-founders, Beasley Dickson Architects

Ground floor plan





Client’s view Our brief called for the complete refurbishment of a neglected house to create a holiday home that was sympathetic to its east Kent seaside location. The design team challenged and developed the brief to arrive at a more ambitious vision of what could be achieved. The house now benefits from natural light all year round and is always cheerful and welcoming. The result has exceeded our expectations and we have a comfortable, beautiful home that lifts the spirits. Homeowner

Sectional elevation





Project data

Start on site June 2017

Completion date June 2018

Gross internal floor area 124m²

Construction cost Undisclosed

Architect Beasley Dickson Architects

Client Private

Structural engineer Foster Structures

Approved building inspector BBS Building Control

Main contractor PA Hollingworth