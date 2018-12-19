BDP completes £9 million community hub in Bath

The Mulberry Park Community Hub has a flexible ‘chassis’ intended to make it adaptable to future uses
Located in the centre of a new neighbourhood south of Bath on an old Ministry of Defence base, the building accommodates a 210-place primary school, a 70-place nursery and facilities that include a café, clinic, fitness suite, business enterprise spaces and flexible spaces for community use.
The form of the building includes a large cantilevered element, designed to make it a focus in the wider neighbourhood. This is part clad in copper alloy perforated with patterns inspired by the Mulberry temporary floating harbours, used in the Allied invasion of Normandy during the Second World War, and which were designed on the site when it was a military base.
Architect’s view
Driven by close engagement with the community to understand existing and future needs, the building’s flexible ‘chassis’ allows for sustainable adaptation by offering opportunity for interaction, start-up space and childcare all in one location. It acts as a meeting place for the wider communities of Foxhill, Combe Down and Mulberry Park.
The main social space at the centre of the scheme is efficiently serviced, allowing natural ventilation and light in, while underfloor heating and exposed concrete soffits admit night-time purging.
Cycle and pedestrian traffic has been prioritised through BDP’s design of a generous public realm at the front of the building.
Nick Fairham, principal, BDP
Project data
Start date on site February 2017
Completion date September 2018
Gross internal floor area 3,150m²
Form of contract Design & build
Construction cost £9.1 million
Architect BDP
Client Curo Housing Association
Structural engineer Hydrock
M&E consultant Hydrock
Quantity surveyor Ridge & Partners
Landscape consultant BDP
Acoustics consultant Mach Acoustics
Project manager Ridge & Partners
Approved building inspector B&NES Building Control
Main contractor Rydon Construction
CAD software used Revit
Annual CO2 emissions 20.2kg/m²
Readers' comments (1)
Simon Bayliss19 December, 2018 1:25 pm
It's fantastic to see this complete and already serving the community moving into to the housing designed by HTA and just visible in the background. I look forward to visiting in the new year, well done Curo and BDP.
Simon Bayliss, HTA Design
