Bankside warehouses repurposed by SPPARC as mixed-use hotel scheme

An RIBA honorary fellowship awarded to the sheikh ruler of a city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has come under fire amid claims of a conflict of interest in the judging process and on separate human rights grounds
The latest AJ features three cultural projects within existing buildings: Haworth Tompkins’ restoration of Battersea Arts Centre; the V&A Photography Centre by David Kohn Architects; and DRDH’s Site Gallery in Sheffield. PLUS In conversation with Amin Taha; how practices are facing higher insurance premiums post-Grenfell fire; reaction to Roger Scruton’s appointment as ‘housing ...