Annabelle Tugby Architects completes own studio for less than £70,000

Enter AJ Small Projects 2020 – final deadline 31 January

This refurbishment of a semi-derelict former workshop in Styal, Cheshire includes the addition of an extension clad in large black timber panels, while the existing building has been overclad in white-washed brick to contrast in tone.

A full-length rooflight running the length of the ridge of the roof brings natural light into the studio space, while glazing to the rear opens the building to its surrounding landscape.

See a selection of other entries to AJ Small Projects 2020 in the AJ Buildings Library

Architect’s view

We recently outgrew our previous studio and were seeking a new home. From the outset we sought an existing building with character that we could update in a contemporary way. A semi-derelict former workshop was then found and work on the design started immediately. Card models and computer renders were used in conjunction with hand sketches and CAD to design throughout. At an early stage, the decision was made to leave the main space whole and to add ancillary spaces in the form of a meeting room and WC as part of a single-storey timber-frame extension. A scheme to reuse the building was submitted to planning in spring 2018.

The original rendered building which provides the main drawing space was over-clad in beautiful white-washed brick for a contemporary update. An extension was clad in large black timber panels to create a juxtaposition in both scale and tone, while the unique angles provide a contrast to the traditional form of the existing workshop. The full-length rooflight fills the working space with natural light and rear glazing opens the building up to face a beautiful landscape of fields and trees. This all helps to provide a working environment filled with warm light. The project was run on site by us together with a site foreman to manage a small team of sub-contractors throughout the build.

This approach on site meant that a tight control of quality was possible, especially important given the challenging materials and bespoke nature of the build. A carefully chosen palette of materials has been used to create beautiful, complementary surfaces throughout the project with a particular emphasis on texture and their changing nature depending on the light throughout the day.