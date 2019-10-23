Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

FIRST LOOK

‘An office of stacked things’: Sam Jacob Studio completes London design studio

23 October, 2019 By

190909 samjacob takram 005

Source:Jack Hobhouse

1/22

Hide caption

  • 190909 samjacob takram 005

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 190909 samjacob takram 009

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 190909 samjacob takram 007

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 190909 samjacob takram 012

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 190909 samjacob takram 002

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 190909 samjacob takram 008

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 190909 samjacob takram 010

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 190909 samjacob takram 011

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 190909 samjacob takram 015

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 190909 samjacob takram 013

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 190909 samjacob takram 029

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 190909 samjacob takram 019

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 190909 samjacob takram 022

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 190909 samjacob takram 017

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • Sj tkm plan

    Plan

    Source: Sam Jacob Studio

  • Sj tkm short section 2

    Short section

    Source: Sam Jacob Studio

  • Sj tkm long elevation

    Long elevation

    Source: Sam Jacob Studio

  • Sj tkm partial shelf elevation

    Partial shelf elevation

    Source: Sam Jacob Studio

  • Sj tkm central view

    Central view render

    Source: Sam Jacob Studio

  • Sj tkm kitchen workspace view

    Workspace view render

    Source: Sam Jacob Studio

  • Sj tkm interior perspective

    Interior perspective sketch

    Source: Sam Jacob Studio

  • Sj tkm desk axo

    Desk axo

    Source: Sam Jacob Studio

  • Comment

This studio for a Japanese design agency in London’s Old Street makes a virtue of being an assemblage of different components

Takram, a design innovation studio which has its main headquarters in Tokyo, commissioned Sam Jacob Studio to create a flexible space accommodating working modes ranging from digital to physical making.

The fit-out sees the use of a wide range of materials, all held together by a powder-coated steel frame that contains functions and creates spaces – including a kitchen, workshop, cupboards and storage.

190909 samjacob takram 009

Office for Takram, Old Street by Sam Jacob

Architect’s view

The approach was to create a raw yet refined atmosphere, a space where each of the components is articulated. By making the decisions and assembly visible in the project’s finished state, it retains a sensation of the design process and thinking.

The design developed a rich mix of materials. Industrial materials like cement board are set next to marble panels; cast-concrete objects are used alongside chunks of timber. These are brought together to create a language of contrasting materials with different values, texture, finish and reference. Rather than resolving into a single aesthetic, the palette feels more like an architect’s material library, where unexpected juxtapositions occur through cataloguing.

This variety is held together by frameworks and armatures that give the space its structure. Powder-coated steel frames are used to create the skeleton of the kitchen / workshop space, with appliances, panelling, cupboards and storage simply slotted in.

The same powder-coated frames are used to create the specially designed furniture including a long central table for the office. Panels of marble, plywood and cement board are dropped into these simple frames to make table tops.

New partitions and shelving are created through assembling materials in a series of ‘stacks’ and ‘piles’. White horizontal planks are supported by a series of objects and material fragments. O’s and X’s cast in concrete, orange-tinted acrylic tubes, sections of silver birch tree, reflective chromed pipe, even material offcuts salvaged from the process of fabrication are used to create the stacked structures.

It’s a system that learns from the most basic ways of placing one material on top of another where the process of assembly becomes the formal arrangement. Shelves created by the act of putting things on a shelf.

Sam Jacob

190909 samjacob takram 019

Office for Takram, Old Street by Sam Jacob

Client’s view

As an international design studio, we value ‘collective openness’ and celebrate different viewpoints and skill sets – we wanted to reflect this into space through material usage. With Sam’s interpretation and design work, our studio now doesn’t only represent how we work in a down-to-earth manner, but also gives us inspiration and surprises.

Yosuke Ushigome, Takram

Sj tkm plan

Office for Takram, Old Street by Sam Jacob

Project data

Start on site July 2019
Completion Sept 2019
Gross internal floor area 90m²
Construction cost Undisclosed
Architect Sam Jacob Studio
Client Takram
Main contractor Jamps

Sj tkm desk axo

Office for Takram, Old Street by Sam Jacob

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs