Allies and Morrison completes 13-storey research hub for Imperial College at White City

The Sir Michael Uren Hub, which provides flexible laboratory space for biomedical science and engineering research, is named after the pioneer of the cement substitute GGBS
The facility contains research laboratories, clean-rooms, a future outpatient clinic, 160-seat auditorium and a series of social spaces for academics, researchers and clinicians.
The tight site, located on the north side of the elevated A40 Westway, means the building has a triangular footprint.
Externally, the hub’s façade consists of glazed curtain walls, the two long sides each covered in 1,300 precast concrete fins, each four metres high, and in seven variants arranged in a randomised pattern. These contain a high percentage of ground granular blast-furnace slag (GGBS), the sustainable cement substitute pioneered by the hub’s main benefactor, Michael Uren.
9 973 urenbuilding professionalphotograph fins southfacade 01
In the internal layouts, the apex of the triangle is treated as a ’tower of plant’, providing a plant room at every level, allowing for both efficiency and resilience. This permits a range of spaces, from heavily serviced laboratories closer to the plant to lightly serviced spaces for write-ups and social activities at the wider end.
Each of the 10 research floors is flexibly designed with a layout tailored to the needs of specific research, whether dementia, musculoskeletal or nanotechnology. The top floor is reserved for seminars and meetings, featuring an auditorium and social spaces offering views out across London.
Throughout the interiors, structure and services are semi-exposed reducing material use, while workspaces are naturally lit and lofty, with four-metre floor-to-ceiling height windows.
23 973 urenbuilding professionalphotograph l12 seminarroom
Architect’s view
The Sir Michael Uren Hub is a building that was borne entirely out of its context. It had to fit into an existing masterplan that had a 34-storey tower under construction to the north, a newly finished incubator building to the east, and an elevated section of the A40 to the south. The triangular footprint contributed to the wider urban environment by making useful new routes into the campus, while allowing the building to command presence from Wood Lane and the A40.
The compact footprint, triangular shape and mid-rise stature are unusual for a laboratory building. Back at competition stage, we collaborated with Buro Happold and found an elegant solution that made a virtue of the site constraints to create an efficient and adaptable floorplate and servicing strategy: one that has, by now, been tested thoroughly by the 10 different layouts the building now accommodates. In this sense, the project has also been a testament of multidisciplinary design collaboration and innovation.
The project saw Medicine and Engineering, two of Imperial College’s four faculties, coming together to work on the discipline of biomedical engineering. This context had provided inspiration for our façades which, like the works of the Dutch artist Herman de Vries, explored the tension between the organic and the precise. The legacy of Michael Uren’s career in manufacturing GGBS had been another connection which Imperial College and we were enthusiastic to make.
This had led to another successful collaboration to experiment, this time between the design and façade construction teams, on the extensive use of GGBS in architectural precast.
As much care was placed on detailing the façade and articulating the expressive flues, as on user briefing, spatial planning and interior design. Imperial’s brief was to create a facility capable of attracting global talent and which is also highly adaptable and serviceable for years to come. The project has fulfilled these aims, but importantly has also created functional and pleasant workspaces for scientists, and a series of social spaces that will encourage collaboration and exchanges on projects that will benefit society.
Billy Choi, director, Allies and Morrison
15 nla2020 urenhub typicalfloor
Source: Allies and Morrison
Project data
Start on site January 2017
Completion December 2019 (first phase, with second phase due to complete March 2021)
Gross internal floor area 18,150m2
Form of contract or procurement route Design & Build, NEC3 ECC (amended)
Construction cost Undisclosed
Architect Allies and Morrison
Laboratory planning Abell Nepp
Client Imperial College London
Structural engineer Curtins
M&E consultant Buro Happold
QS Faithful + Gould
Other consultants Buro Happold Facades, Buro Happold Fire, Horea Lea BREEAM
Landscape consultant Gross Max
Acoustic consultant Sandy Brown
Project manager Turner & Townsend
CDM principal designer Allies and Morrison, up to start on site
Approved building inspector Bureau Veritas
Main contractor ISG
CAD software used Autodesk Revit
Percentage of floor area with daylight factor >2% 80%
Airtightness at 50pa 3.22 m3/h.m2
Design life 60 Years
BREEAM Excellent
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.