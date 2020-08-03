Allies and Morrison completes 13-storey research hub for Imperial College at White City

The Sir Michael Uren Hub, which provides flexible laboratory space for biomedical science and engineering research, is named after the pioneer of the cement substitute GGBS

The facility contains research laboratories, clean-rooms, a future outpatient clinic, 160-seat auditorium and a series of social spaces for academics, researchers and clinicians.

The tight site, located on the north side of the elevated A40 Westway, means the building has a triangular footprint.

Externally, the hub’s façade consists of glazed curtain walls, the two long sides each covered in 1,300 precast concrete fins, each four metres high, and in seven variants arranged in a randomised pattern. These contain a high percentage of ground granular blast-furnace slag (GGBS), the sustainable cement substitute pioneered by the hub’s main benefactor, Michael Uren.

9 973 urenbuilding professionalphotograph fins southfacade 01

In the internal layouts, the apex of the triangle is treated as a ’tower of plant’, providing a plant room at every level, allowing for both efficiency and resilience. This permits a range of spaces, from heavily serviced laboratories closer to the plant to lightly serviced spaces for write-ups and social activities at the wider end.

Each of the 10 research floors is flexibly designed with a layout tailored to the needs of specific research, whether dementia, musculoskeletal or nanotechnology. The top floor is reserved for seminars and meetings, featuring an auditorium and social spaces offering views out across London.

Throughout the interiors, structure and services are semi-exposed reducing material use, while workspaces are naturally lit and lofty, with four-metre floor-to-ceiling height windows.

Show Fullscreen 23 973 urenbuilding professionalphotograph l12 seminarroom

Architect’s view The Sir Michael Uren Hub is a building that was borne entirely out of its context. It had to fit into an existing masterplan that had a 34-storey tower under construction to the north, a newly finished incubator building to the east, and an elevated section of the A40 to the south. The triangular footprint contributed to the wider urban environment by making useful new routes into the campus, while allowing the building to command presence from Wood Lane and the A40. The compact footprint, triangular shape and mid-rise stature are unusual for a laboratory building. Back at competition stage, we collaborated with Buro Happold and found an elegant solution that made a virtue of the site constraints to create an efficient and adaptable floorplate and servicing strategy: one that has, by now, been tested thoroughly by the 10 different layouts the building now accommodates. In this sense, the project has also been a testament of multidisciplinary design collaboration and innovation. The project saw Medicine and Engineering, two of Imperial College’s four faculties, coming together to work on the discipline of biomedical engineering. This context had provided inspiration for our façades which, like the works of the Dutch artist Herman de Vries, explored the tension between the organic and the precise. The legacy of Michael Uren’s career in manufacturing GGBS had been another connection which Imperial College and we were enthusiastic to make. This had led to another successful collaboration to experiment, this time between the design and façade construction teams, on the extensive use of GGBS in architectural precast. As much care was placed on detailing the façade and articulating the expressive flues, as on user briefing, spatial planning and interior design. Imperial’s brief was to create a facility capable of attracting global talent and which is also highly adaptable and serviceable for years to come. The project has fulfilled these aims, but importantly has also created functional and pleasant workspaces for scientists, and a series of social spaces that will encourage collaboration and exchanges on projects that will benefit society. Billy Choi, director, Allies and Morrison

Show Fullscreen 15 nla2020 urenhub typicalfloor Source: Allies and Morrison Typical floor plan

Project data

Start on site January 2017

Completion December 2019 (first phase, with second phase due to complete March 2021)

Gross internal floor area 18,150m2

Form of contract or procurement route Design & Build, NEC3 ECC (amended)

Construction cost Undisclosed

Architect Allies and Morrison

Laboratory planning Abell Nepp

Client Imperial College London

Structural engineer Curtins

M&E consultant Buro Happold

QS Faithful + Gould

Other consultants Buro Happold Facades, Buro Happold Fire, Horea Lea BREEAM

Landscape consultant Gross Max

Acoustic consultant Sandy Brown

Project manager Turner & Townsend

CDM principal designer Allies and Morrison, up to start on site

Approved building inspector Bureau Veritas

Main contractor ISG

CAD software used Autodesk Revit

Percentage of floor area with daylight factor >2% 80%

Airtightness at 50pa 3.22 m3/h.m2

Design life 60 Years

BREEAM Excellent