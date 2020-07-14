Al-Jawad Pike designs Aesop store in west London as ‘walled garden’

The shop, lined with clay-like blockwork and with resin-clad counters, is intended to feel like a refuge from the surrounding shopping centre

The design for Aesop Westfield by Al-Jawad Pike is imagined as a walled garden, intended to provide a place of refuge and calm away from the busy shopping centre environment.

It takes inspiration from the ‘crinkle-crankle’ walls originally built by Dutch engineers in the fens of East Anglia, which used an undulating wave form to give rigidity to a single skin masonry wall, as a means of economising on bricks.

Here the undulating form lends a rigidity to the single layer of terracotta-coloured concrete blocks which line the space, reading as a ‘wall’ which is created by using a combination of straight and curved blocks.

Show Fullscreen Aesop uk store shepherds bush ii 03 Source: Ståle Eriksen

The block wall meandering around the perimeter of the space, is intended to create a sense of motion, set against which polished aluminium shelves provide display space for the Aesop product range. Angular counters clad in resin also add a translucency and tactility to the shop floor.

This latest store for the Aesop brand, which sells skin, hair and body care products and was founded in Melbourne in 1987, continues the company’s track-record of commissioning different designers to create space concepts for new stores.

Show Fullscreen Aesop uk store shepherds bush ii 07 Source: Ståle Eriksen

Architects view Aesop’s approach to retail design is something the studio has always admired, and it was a long-standing ambition of ours to work with the brand. The freedom that Aesop gives to the designers is extraordinary and as a result the uniqueness of each store makes them a strong reference point for architectural discourse and a source of inspiration to designers generally. The team at Aesop gave us a great amount of support and the confidence to push our ideas into a reality. The construction process was not without its challenges, both as a result of the unusual nature of the design but also because of logistical difficulties associated with the recent pandemic. Despite this, the whole team including the constructors and other collaborators worked very well together to achieve the shared vision of the store. As well as the curving blockwork wall we were particularly pleased with the cast resin sinks which were produced by Sabine Marcelis, with whom we have collaborated on several projects now. Jessam Al-Jawad, co-founder, Al-Jawad Pike

Show Fullscreen Aesop uk store shepherds bush ii 08 Source: Ståle Eriksen

Client’s view Stepping inside feels warm and serene. Russet clay blocks undulate to frame the space and are inspired by the old crinkle-crankle walls of East Anglia which were used to grow fruit in their sheltering curves. The effect is very welcoming and tactile.

Denise Neri, retail architectural manager, Aesop

Show Fullscreen Ajp aesop 01 Source: Al-Jawad Pike Plan

Project data

Start on site December 2019

Completion date June 2020

Gross internal floor area 64.8 sqm

Architect Al-Jawad Pike

Structural engineer MPN

General contractor Lamberti Construction

CAD software used Rhino (architect) / Autocad (Aesop)