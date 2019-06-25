AHMM reinterprets back-to-back housing in Greenwich Peninsula

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris’s Signal Townhouses are sited on the Greenwich Peninsula, and represent the first phase of a U+I development which aims to transform the brownfield land site into a new high-quality urban quarter.

The brief was to create an attractive residential scheme which mediates between two varying scales in height: existing terraced houses to the east and south, and larger developments being introduced on the peninsula and sites to the north. On the larger developments, new building heights vary between seven and 16 storeys, whereas to the south there are predominantly 2-3 storey terrraces dating from the late Victorian era. The aspiration was to enhance the existing townscape, provide an arrangement of spaces designed to maximise the benefits of daylighting, and incorporate a public realm that encourages community interaction.

AHMM’s first completed phase consists of 16 three-storey family units arranged back-to-back. Each unit is L-shaped and has its own individual courtyard to the front, providing high levels of privacy and ensuring that there are no entirely north-facing and single-aspect units. A typical house is laid out with the kitchen and living areas on the ground floor, two bedrooms and shared bathroom on the first floor, and ensuite bedroom with decked terrace on the second floor. The development is also set in landscaped communal ‘gardens’.

The brick facades are detailed with contrasting darker window frames and metalwork to create texture and tonal variation, while the courtyards are paved in granite. A second phase of apartment buildings is planned with dwellings arranged around a plinth courtyard garden.

Architect’s view The back-to-back housing model is often associated with poor conditions and overcrowding, but Signal Townhouses have aimed to challenge this stereotype, building on a brownfield site, within a context of significant change. The townhouses are the first completed phase of the Telegraph Works scheme, which includes a variety of building heights and typologies to moderate the change between existing Victorian terraced housing closer to Greenwich town centre and the newer, higher-density development on the peninsula. The three-storey townhouses are located closest to the existing two-storey terraces on Mauritius Road, and although they draw inspiration from them, the back-to-back model allows for more efficient use of the footprint. Another move has been to orient the houses north-south rather than aligning with Mauritius Road to avoid views on to the larger blocks of the site’s next phase. Arranged in two terraces of eight, each house has a kitchen and living area at ground-floor level accessed via a courtyard, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor, and an ensuite bedroom with a terrace on the second floor. The back-to-back arrangement means there’s no rear elevation and maximises the sense of privacy, and the L-shaped plan also allows for more amenity space than the traditional version of the back-to-back would. The orientation, plan and window arrangement mean that the houses enjoy an excellent level of daylight, another challenge to one of the key problems of the traditional back-to-back. Each house also has access to either a gated communal garden space or its own front garden. By looking again at the advantages of back-to-back, and exploring orientation, layout, amenity space and daylight to address the historic disadvantages, we’ve shown that this model could become one of the key ways to deliver cost-effective and space-efficient housing. Paul Monaghan, director, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

