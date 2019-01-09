Ash & Lacy: ‘The cladding sector is facing its most challenging period ever’

2019 01 09 AJ Banners Perspectives 2

Ash & Lacy’s Jonathan Evans believes the scale of the industry’s post-Grenfell rethink is on the scale of that after the Great Fire of London

Talking to Jonathan Evans, chief executive of Ash & Lacy – 153-year-old manufacturer of façade and roofing systems – he is in no doubt that since the tragedy of Grenfell Tower, one issue has been dominating the cladding and façade sector: fire safety.

Aj photo crop Dr Jonathan Evans, chief executive, Ash & Lacy

‘The sector is facing possibly its most challenging period on that front for 352 years,’ he says, comparing the scale of the industry’s rethink on fire safety to that after the Great Fire of London in 1666. It’s a rethink that, last month, resulted in the long-heralded ban on combustible materials for most new residential buildings more than 18m tall.

As chair of the Metal Cladding & Roofing Manufacturers Association’s (MCRMA) technical committee, Evans has been deeply involved with learning lessons for the future, but it has been a confused picture up to now. ‘It’s been extremely difficult to be 100 per cent certain of meeting future regulations and this has been hurting the industry,’ he says.

‘We’ve had confusion too among architects on specifying materials. People have been asking for fire-test certificates on products made entirely of stainless steel. To add to this, we are seeing prohibitive insurance premiums.’

And this is all on top of what he identifies as other existential factors compounding this uncertainty. ‘Brexit threatening labour availability is compounding issues around a shortage of skills,’ he says, ‘and there’s the growing issue of toxicity and plastic pollution.’

Amid the uncertainty, Evans welcomes the ban, which from 21 December will limit the use of materials in the external walls of new residential buildings over 18m to products achieving European fire-resistance classification of Class A1 or A2. Indeed, he fed into the government’s thinking on this, having been involved in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) building-safety programme since last July. But he doesn’t think it goes far enough.

‘The new regulation amendments announced last month still sadly don’t provide the simple guidance the industry so desperately needs,’ he says, ‘as for some reason, hotels and offices are left out, and these remain subject to the old contentious requirements. And the ban isn’t prescriptive – it’s rightly a performance requirement – so the industry will have to rapidly adjust to reliably demonstrating such requirements are met.’

In this, he sees a more meaningful and relevant testing regime as key. ‘Even if non-combustibility was the only route for compliance, we’d still need large-scale testing to play a role in differentiating between systems,’ he says. ‘I’d like to see a large-scale test that can accurately assess the fire spread performance of a cladding system, supported by smaller individual tests relating to windows etc. The combination of the two allows a designer to make informed decisions on a much wider range of façade designs and layouts.’

One aspect of the ban Evans would change is the 18m height limit. ‘I’ve been campaigning for the height to be 12m or four storeys, which is when buildings often become multi-occupancy,’ he says. ‘Scotland appears to be heading for a threshold of 11m, so once again England and Wales could be left behind on fire safety.’

But Evans sees that many aspects of the industry are changing for the better in the wake of the tragedy. One of these is in research. ‘I am confident we will see increased innovation, research and development,’ he says. ‘Hopefully the strictest fire-safety legislation will translate into technology improvements and higher quality, safer and more sustainable construction. Companies that relied on combustible products are already introducing non-combustible alternatives. These are some of the most innovative businesses in our sector with large resources to support research and development.’

Forbury place, reading

Evans believes that companies, such as Ash & Lacy, that invest in research and development will improve the overall standard of construction, not just fire safety. And this could have long-term benefits in the face of other existential threats.

‘While the impact of Brexit may be less availability of site labour, combine this with a trend towards system-building in a quality-controlled environment and you possibly have the long-awaited launch-pad for off-site construction – with its associated benefits in quality, safety etc,’ he observes.

He sees other benefits of the combustibles ban too, including the spotlight it will throw on the use of toxic chemicals. ‘The ban should have the additional benefit of reducing the use of toxic materials and plastic pollution,’ he says. ‘I believe the industry should strive for polymer-free construction. Not enough thought has been put into recycling plastic products; indeed many are so entangled with other materials during the construction process, they are practically impossible to recycle.’

Evans is also clear that the combustibles ban will profoundly affect the aesthetics of architecture. ‘Obviously, the choice of materials will change, impacting building aesthetics and design,’ he says. ‘We are already detecting a shift towards cladding that not only is non-combustible but looks it too, such as our brick slip system. It is one of our most popular, and enquiries for next year are a good indication of where the market is going.’

‘This will change how our environment looks and where we should see more innovation with, thankfully, less silver rectilinear panel-clad buildings. Ensuring too that we have materials that are safe, we have to provide the training and guidance to ensure that they are detailed and installed correctly. I’ve been working with market leaders in the sector to provide coherent advice on the major cladding elements in response to the Hackitt report demands.’

While there are perhaps still more questions than answers at the moment, Evans believes they are ‘long overdue’ ones. He is optimistic that the lessons from the tragedy of Grenfell are leading to research-led, thoroughly tested, cleaner, more system-built manufacture of products – like those offered by Ash & Lacy – but also a more versatile, safer choice for architects when specifying cladding products.