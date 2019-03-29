AJ100 big hitter Purcell set to lay off staff

Purcell is understood to be on the verge of making up to 15 per cent of its workforce redundant

The AJ100 practice, which currently employs 247 staff according to its latest company accounts, is expected to shed around 30 workers from its network of 11 studios across the UK.

The news comes just weeks after the conservation specialist revealed a pre-tax profit of £2.7 million for the 12 months to 30 April 2018. However, according to sources, most of this profit was swallowed up by payments to senior staff.

In the last couple of years the company’s turnover has seen a slow decline, having peaked at £21.3 million in 2016 before sliding to £19.3 million in the latest company accounts.

Purcell, which dropped three places to 11th in last year’s AJ100, had recently begun taking the first step towards giving employees ownership of the business next year.

It refused to confirm the number of staff under threat from job cuts. However, chief executive Mark Goldspink said: ‘To ensure the continued development of Purcell, we are reviewing the current people requirements of the business.

‘While this is underway, our priorities are minimising the impact on our people, supporting those affected to find alternatives wherever possible and maintaining our high service delivery to clients.’

In March 2017 the business went through a similar round of redundancies, issuing an almost identical statement.

Purcell is currently working on the refurbishment of the National Gallery in London, where it will oversee an overhaul of key sections of the Trafalgar Square visitor attraction.

It is also collaborating with Jamie Fobert Architects on a £35.5 million makeover of the neighbouring National Portrait Gallery.

Outside of London, it emerged last year that Purcell had worked up designs for a major refurbishment of Preston’s Harris museum, art gallery and library.