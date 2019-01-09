A good relationship with architects is behind Thrislington Cubicles’ success

2019 01 09 AJ Banners Perspectives 2

Clear communication with its architect clients has ensured the company is receptive to evolving needs, seen in its strong environmental policy and gender-neutral washrooms

For the past five millennia – not to mention over the last 50 years that Thrislington Cubicles has been making, in their words, ‘the best bogs in the land’ – the humble toilet has often found itself embroiled, to varying degrees, with the politics of the day.

Image001 crop Matthew Louchheim, Global manager, Thrislington

As Tom Wilkinson has memorably written in the Architectural Review, ‘a place where bodies are exposed in unwonted proximity and societal niceties about privacy are dangerously destabilised, the public toilet is an explosive site’.

Trends come and go, and while it’s only been in the last 200 years or so that the separation of men and women in this space has become established, Thrislington Cubicles’ global manager Matthew Louchheim attests that ‘from speaking to architects, privacy is becoming the most obvious change to washroom design as the requirements for gender-neutral spaces grow’. One needs only a cursory Google of ‘the Bathroom bill’ and its ensuing furore to see quite how this debate has been ignited – especially in the USA, one of Thrislington Cubicles’ healthiest markets.

Gender-neutral bathrooms provide one solution to the current ablutionary disputes. They are arguably better for everyone, cutting waiting time for women and simultaneously addressing the concerns of trans and disabled people. An increase in gender-neutral toilets was one of the aims of London mayor Sadiq Khan’s draft London Plan in 2017.

From a manufacturer’s point of view, the challenge is less political and more practical. Gender-neutral toilets require complete privacy – the specification is such that they must be in a fully-enclosed room, rather than a typical cubicle.

In reality these ‘fully-enclosed rooms’ can be created using full-height cubicle panels that effectively act as walls. Thrislington Cubicles’ Flow system is designed to meet the requirements for gender-neutral washrooms with its 8mm floor gap and up to 2.7m total height (or even higher with the addition of a transom panel).

Arc ribbon mcewanhall

When designing gender-neutral washrooms, architects can create communal washing environments or incorporate wash basins into the individual cubicles. Individual toilets can maximise the amount of space required by eliminating the requirement of a large hand-washing area.

To cater to this, Thrislington Cubicles has developed a full-height Flow cubicle to offer a large Superloo with enough space in each to contain the toilet and a small vanity unit with sink and integral dryer. Each Flow Superloo allows for complete integration of the washroom accessories inside the cubicle, without the requirement of visible pipework or cables, making the area hygienic and easy to clean. The Thrislington Cubicle Sentry duct-panel system provides easy access and gives a clean finish to match the cubicle door.

The challenge Thrislington Cubicles faces is demonstrating that its offering is superior to that of a fully enclosed built-in WC. Not only does Thrislington Cubicles offer the longest guarantee on the market, with a 15-year warranty, it also boasts ease of on-site installation and the ‘destruction tested’ materials and products themselves.

Thrislington Cubicles also offers a maintenance programme to ensure its loos don’t go out of service due to misuse

As we all know – and perhaps Thrislington Cubicles more so than the average toilet-user – washrooms can take significant abuse, so the company also offers a maintenance programme to ensure its loos don’t go out of service due to misuse. And as part of the privacy trend, Thrislington Cubicles believes that ‘washroom patrons need not announce their coming and going from the cubicles by a slamming door’. So unlike traditional joinery, Thrislington Cubicles’ doors are soft-closing, powered by invisible, hydraulic closers. All these features contribute to form a secure and comfortable environment for the user, whatever their gender.

In line with wider cultural trends, environmental issues and sustainability in design are becoming increasingly important to architects. Thrislington Cubicles’ core environmental policy is simple; it endeavours to make products that last a really long time. The destruction testing and maintenance packages mean the cubicles will not need to be replaced every few years. The popular slogan goes ‘buy less, buy better’. This is key to sustainability in design and surely applicable to Thrislington Cubicles’ product offering. Further to the longevity of the end product, all of its core materials are sourced from sustainably managed forests. It is also able to supply core materials with no added urea formaldehyde (NAUF), with zero VOC adhesives, to achieve BREEAM and LEED certification where specified, and all its aluminium has a high recycled content.

One of the key reasons for Thrislington Cubicles’ success has always been its relationship with the architects who specify its products. It is the bespoke nature of the service that keeps clients coming back. Teams of engineers and product designers streamline the development of architects’ designs by serving as one point of contact, as opposed to working with multiple trades. And this bespoke process often leads to new products in the course of a job, such as LED light indicators at the Bloomberg building in New York and the development of a curved cubicle named Arc for the circular McEwan Hall in Edinburgh.

As Louchheim says: ‘We want to produce a product that is not only beautiful but also works perfectly and is exactly what the client required. We love working with architects on new ideas.’

It makes sense that Thrislington Cubicles is constantly talking with its architect clients; it’s how it has understood the need for gender-neutral restrooms and a sensitive environmental policy. From these conversations the company has also come to understand how useful a one-stop shop for specifying all elements of washrooms could be. It already offers market-leading cubicles, ducting, vanity units and lockers; and in 2019, as it begins its sixth decade in business, it will be launching a new Accessories range, including taps, soap dispensers and dryers – exciting steps in this direction.

Sponsored by